Tyrone beauty businesses in the running to win prestigious awards

AN array of top Tyrone beauty businesses are simply ‘made-up’ to have been listed amongst the glamorous finalists of the 2023 ‘NI Beauty Excellence Awards’.

Taking place on Saturday, May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, the sparkling ceremony, hosted by Pamela Ballantine, sees businesses throughout Dungannon, Castlecaulfield, Galbally, Augher and Aughnacloy in the running to pick up some of the 25 awards up for grabs on the night.

SS Makeup Artist & Pro Makeup Academy, Dungannon, and Olivia Muldoon Hair and Makeup Ltd, Dungannon are nominated for ‘Makeup Studio/Artist of the Year’; AMG Hair & Makeup, Castlecaulfield, is up for ‘Mobile/Home-based Business of the Year’; while Falerí Aesthetics and Academy, Aughnacloy and Katrina McVeigh Permanent Makeup Artist, Aughnacloy, are both in the running for ‘Semi or Permanent Makeup Specialist of the Year’.

Meanwhile, Lush Hair, Galbally is hoping to win the ‘Mobile / Home-based Business of the Year’; and Broad Lane Beauty, Augher is nominiated for two awards: ‘Beauty Salon to Watch’ and ’Mobile/Home-based Business of the Year’.

Receiving double the number of entries compared to last year, tasked with the job of whittling down the hundreds of awards entries to finalists, and judging the awards to find the winners, are make-up and skincase specialists, Katrina Doran, and Dr Mervyn Patterson.

Also new to the panel this year is nail expert, Ingrid Graham, dentist, Martina Collins, and award winner of last year, Alyson Hogg, MBE, and CEO of skincare brand, Vita Liberata.

Commenting on judging the awards, Katrina Doran said that deciding on finalists ‘is no easy task’.

“The breadth of talent in the ever-expanding beauty industry in Northern Ireland is inspirational and reading each entry made me proud to be part of it,” she said. “Well done to all the finalists, and thank you to every single person who entered this year’s awards.

“We can’t wait to celebrate together at the awards ceremony.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Weir, director at Weir Events, which created the awards, said that it was ‘fantastic’ to see a record-breaking amount of award entries this year.

“It is also excellent to see that our new award of ‘Mobile/Home-based Business of the Year’ received so many entries,” she said. “This demonstrates how industry professionals have adapted their businesses following the global pandemic.

“We are delighted to showcase the talent of the beauty industry in Northern Ireland. Good luck to all our finalists.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit ‘nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets’ to pick up yours.

The ‘NI Beauty Excellence Awards’ are sponsored by West Coast Cooler.