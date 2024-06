IRISH artist, Padraig McCaul, said he was ‘humbled’ after members of the Saturday Club in Omagh unveiled a new exhibition inspired by his work.

Hosted by the Strule Arts Centre, the display showcased artwork made by young people from across Tyrone.

This year’s theme was focused on local landscapes, inspired by the works of acclaimed contemporary Irish artist McCaul.

He said, “It’s very humbling to know my work can provide such inspiration. As a self-taught artist, I know what it’s like to learn by taking inspiration from your own favourite artists.

“I am delighted to see my work being used as the inspiration for some of this exhibition. What’s most rewarding is that it’s not just an attempt to reproduce my work but, under the Saturday Club’s direction, the artists have taken my paintings and used their own creativity to create something new and original.”

A spokesperson from the Saturday Club said, “Painting is a way to express emotions as well as relaxing the mind. We use a range of techniques to achieve a desired effect such as sponges, cotton buds, kitchen rolls holders, forks, toothbrushes and finger and hand painting.

“These young people have produced the most amazing works of art. They are thrilled and delighted to have their work exhibited at the Strule Arts Centre,” they added.

One volunteer, Martin Byrne, showcased his own digital arts, which he has been developing in hopes to create his own comic book.

Passion

He said, “I’ve really only been getting back into art in the last five years, although I’ve always had a passion for art.

“Getting into digital art came from my childhood love for comic books, growing up I had difficulties with reading and writing so I was naturally drawn to them. Since getting back into art, I’ve been self teaching myself the ways of creating works though the digital medium.

“My interest in digital art started with just messing around and creating logos but before long I started delving into techniques and revisiting comic books and that drove me to draw more.”

Martin added, “I was hesitant to show off my work because I lacked confidence but one day at a comic book convention an artist called Chris McCauley picked up some of my rough sketches and told me they were amazing and that I need to keep drawing.”

Speaking about the exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre, Martin said it was a ‘strange feeling’ for his work to be seen again.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had any work of mine shown. The last exhibition I had was in 2000 as part of the Millennium Project.

“It’s a strange feeling, but its also a good feeling to be out there again and since then it has really boosted my confidence again.

“Hopefully, in the future I can attend more exhibitions and what I’d really like is to show off my comics at comic cons across the country,” he added.

The Saturday Club is a volunteer-driven project to support children with special needs, giving them a fun day on the last Saturday of each month.