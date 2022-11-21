Street Style: Skater boy aesthetic on Omagh High street

Pádraig Muldoon
Age: 21
Hometown: Dromore
Occupation: Student
Tell me about your outfit?
Pretty costly, I suppose. Big fluffy jacket.
Describe your style?
I guess the kids would say indie or skater or something.
Who influences your style?
I think a lot of stuff. Weird, oversized stuff is nice.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Doc Martens at £104 about three years ago.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
I don’t really accessorise, to be honest.
Connor Neil
Age: 33
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Unemployed
Tell me about your outfit?
Casual.
Describe your style?
Stylish.
Who influences your style?
No one, really.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My hoodie.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
A watch.
Tomas Shaughnessy
Age: 17
Hometown: Kildare
Occupation: Unemployed
Tell me about your outfit?
Just a casual outfit.
Describe your style?
Casual.
Who influences your style?
Myself.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Not a clue.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
My watch.
Marc Porter
Age: 20
Hometown: Plumbridge
Occupation: Student
Tell me about your outfit?
Trendy and stylish, but practical.
Describe your style?
Oversized over shirt, black and white and usually comfy trainers.
Who influences your style?
Not really anybody. Just pick the clothes I like/ are most practical.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
The shirt I’m wearing currently was £25 or £30.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
A watch.