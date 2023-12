A 100-YEAR-OLD church bell at St Macartan’s (Forth Chapel) in Augher chimed last week for the first time in two decades following its recent restoration.

To mark the event, a celebration was led by the Ulster Orchestra brass quartet who performed a specially commissioned fanfare just before the first chime of the bell rang out.

Advertisement

This special ‘ring in’ of Christmas was a significant and emotional moment for Mary McGee, who overseen the restoration project.

Speaking with the UH this week, Mary said, “It was the first time the bell had been heard in 20 years and people were reduced to tears.

“It was just such a lovely evening, we had the orchestra perform in the chapel alongside the McKenna family, who are a very popular Irish traditional music family in the area, with children also singing Christmas carols.

“On the Sunday morning, the bell rang again and Bishop Duffy said Mass.” Mary says that many local local residents recall the bell working with a practical purpose before it was structurally damaged.

“It was a sign to stop what you were doing, go and get cleaned up and make your way to Mass.”

The bell is now set to ring twice a day for the Angelus at 12pm and 6pm, as well as at funerals and wedding… just like it did in the past. Mary expressed thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for ensuring that the restoration of the bell was able to be achieved.