103mph ‘R’ driver receives short ban

AN ‘R’ driver caught speeding at more than 100mph along the A5 has received a short driving ban.

Andrew Mullen (20), of Linen Green, Sion Mills, was charged with being an ‘R’ driver exceeding 45mph at the A5 Victoria Road, Strabane on June 19, 2022. Defending solicitor, John Fahy, entered a guilty plea on behalf of his client at Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday.

A prosecutor told the court that the defendant had been travelling at 103mph, a total of 58mph in excess of his restricted speed.

Mr Fahy told the court that his client had been driving in the overtaking lane from Derry to Strabane and accepted that his speed had been “grossly in excess” of the 45mph restriction.

The solicitor revealed that Mullen’s restricted period was due to end on September 14.

In mitigation, Mr Fahy said that the defendant’s licence was “very important” to him and made specific reference to his membership of a local pool club.

The solicitor confirmed the club were due to take part in an upcoming championship and the defendant was seen as important to this as he transported other players.

District judge, John Connolly, observed that the defendant was a new driver who had been travelling at an excessive speed, adding that people were “horrified” when they read about similar cases. Imposing a 56-day driving disqualification and a £200 fine, the judge said, “That’s as generous as I can be.”