FURTHER delays in the case concerning the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have drawn criticism from defence lawyers, as the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) revealed ongoing decisions on seven of the 23 suspects linked to the investigation.

During the latest remand hearing at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the PPS confirmed decisions had been made in 16 cases, but work on the remaining seven suspects continues.

This marks the first time the court has heard the total number of suspects tied to the February 2023 attack on the off-duty police officer on the outskirts of Omagh.

Advertisement

The hearing saw frustrations voiced by defence counsel, who highlighted the impact of the delays on defendants’ rights.

Defence lawyer Niall Murphy expressed disappointment that the PPS had not met its promised timeline for decisions, calling the delay in the nearly two-year-old case as ‘not acceptable’.

While the prosecution defended its handling of the case, calling it ‘long and complex’, defence solicitor Michael Fahy reminded the court of Deputy District Judge Ted Magill’s previous warning about meeting deadlines.

Mr Fahy emphasized the fundamental rights of defendants, who remain on stringent bail conditions under the presumption of innocence.

Another defence counsel, Peter Corrigan, added that the PPS decision was a ‘complete red herring’, stating that a decision was already taken when the defendants were charged at interview.

Mr Corrigan questioned the court on what they were waiting for, laying out that the gun cartridge residue forensics was disputed but the CCTV evidence had already been put to the defendants in interview.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty acknowledged the complexity of the investigation but emphasized the need to balance this with defendants’ rights. The case was adjourned to January 28 for further updates.