The Police Service has confirmed that a woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision which occurred on the Woodlough Road, Dungannon on Wednesday, October 16.

The woman has been named as 68-year-old Nora Hagan, who was the passenger in on of the vehicles. she was from the Cookstown area and was taken to hospital where she has since passed away.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said, “Shortly after 4pm, officers attended a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a grey Audi A4, together with colleagues from partner emergency services.

“The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora Hagan, who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away.

“The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

Roads Inspector Adair added,“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”