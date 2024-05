A SCHEME to address flooding problems at the running track at Omagh Leisure Complex is to be undertaken at a cost of almost £45,000.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has approved a scheme which they hope will improve the drainage at the facility.

The track is located adjacent to the main leisure complex building, and is widely used by local runners, as well as Omagh’s Parkrun and Junior Parkrun events.

The proposed works include scarifying the track surface and relaying the stone layers which the council says have become compacted over time due to use and improper maintenance.

After this work, additional drainage will then also be installed.

Flooding at the track has been causing concern for a number of years. During periods of heavy rain, large amounts of water form at the northern end of the track.

Installed at the leisure centre when it opened in 1982, the track has undergone minimum maintenance during the intervening decades.

A report on what could be done to improve the track was recently completed for the council.

Late last year, the Omagh Harriers Athletic Club came out strongly against any suggestion that the track could be removed completely to be replaced by an extended 3G multi-sports facility at the leisure complex.

Plans to repair the drainage at the track come as the council also prepares to spent £114,000 on minor works at the Complex.

The initial business case for the project was approved with costs of £98,794, but, to proceed with the work, an additional £15,846 was required to appoint a contractor.