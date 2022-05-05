Voters go to the polls

AN ELECTORATE of almost 70,000 people will go to the polls throughout West Tyrone today (Thursday) to select their five new Stormont Assembly members.

In what is expected to be one of the most significant elections for decades, there are 14 candidates locally bidding to win one of the coveted seats, while across the north Sinn Féin are poised to become the largest party and claim the First Minister’s post.

The big question locally centres on whether the status quo of the three outgoing Sinn Féin MLAs and the one each for the SDLP and DUP will retain their seats, or if one of the other candidates can spring a surprise

The key issues of cost of living, the A5 and the perceived failure of Stormont politicians to deal with crises in health, education and infrastructure have dominated conversations on the doors during recent weeks.

Turnout has traditionally been strong locally – with 66 per-cent of people voting at the last Westminster election in 2019 – but apathy and frustration among voters about the seemingly never-ending stalemate in politics here could lead to that figure falling again.

Voting is by the single-transferable vote (STV) which means the electorate vote for each candidate according to their preference.

Polling began at 7am this morning (Thursday) and continues until 10pm. The votes will then be taken to Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt, where counting begins at 9am tomorrow (Friday). It is anticipated the outcome in West Tyrone will be confirmed by Saturday afternoon.