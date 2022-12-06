A man has died at the scene of Artigarvan collision

THE driver of a vehicle involved in a road traffic collision on the Berryhill Road, Artigarvan, at around 8.25am today, has passed away at the scene.
It is believed that the driver took unwell prior to the crash. Police are treating the death as sudden.
Diversions were in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.
These roads have since reopened and traffic is moving freely.
