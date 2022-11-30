A5 improvement works welcomed

MORE than a dozen different schemes for the improvement of the A5 have been outlined by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Resurfacing work, the widening of the road at a number of different locations, and street lighting are all among the projects which are due to take place on the main arterial route through Tyrone.

A number of the most significant schemes will take place between Garvaghey and Ballygawley.

Direction and warning signs will be replaced on the Tullyvar Road between Ballygawley roundabout and the A5, and a bus lane, improved layby parking and a footway upgrade are to be provided at Garvaghey.

New lights have also been erected at Garvaghey, and these are expected to be operational soon.

Details about the schemes were first outlined by then Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, of Sinn Fein, during a meeting with Derry City and Strabane Council last month.

They have now been confirmed by the department through the West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley.

In addition to the schemes at Garvaghey, there will be resurfacing of the road on the 2+1 passing lane on the Curr Road, and on the Victoria Road, the Beltany Road at the Sperrin Restaurant, outside Omagh, and on the Omagh Road.

There will also be work carried out at Pubble Bridge and Croshbalinree Bridge, near Newtownstewart.

Ms Begley welcomed the schemes, and said that they were necessary considering the ‘wear and tear’ on what is one of the busiest roads in the North.

“There can be no substitute for the development of the A5 dual-carriageway, but this work is necessary, considering the wear and tear on this road, and the hazardous nature of many of its stretches,” she said.

“I, along with my colleagues, will continue to lobby for much needed maintenance work and interim safety improvements to be undertaken.

“Following Minister John O’Dowd’s meeting with Derry City and Strabane District Council, and before having to leave office in October, he gave an undertaking that he would ensure the DfI brought forward details of the planning improvements.”