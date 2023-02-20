Abuse of stewards at Healy Park ‘will not be tolerated’

VERBAL abuse directed at Omagh St Enda’s stewards in the grounds of O’Neill’s Healy Park will not be tolerated, according to the chairman of the club, Conor Sally.

In a statement published on the Omagh St Enda’s Facebook page, Mr Sally said reports had been made of verbal abuse from a minority of patrons directed at club volunteers at recent matches.

Mr Sally added that the club would do all in its power to ensure the safety of its stewards – even if it meant taking the drastic measure of closing the ground’s car park for a game to highlight the issue.

Advertisement

The Omagh St Enda’s chairman also flagged up a particularly serious incident after Sunday’s MacRory Cup final between Omagh CBS and Holy Trinity Cookstown

“It is alleged that one of the St Enda’s volunteers was the “victim of dangerous driving, verbal assault and physical assault.”

The statement followed that “the perpetrator will be dealt with accordingly in accordance with the GAA disciplinary procedures and we will also take appropriate steps to ban the individual from O’Neill’s Healy Park, under the legislation governing sports grounds in the six counties.”

Mr Sally also conveyed his thanks to everyone from the club who played their part in ensuring that Sunday’s MacRory Cup final, which was attended by nearly 6,500 spectators, otherwise went off without a hitch.

He said, “An important facet of such an occasion is the feel-good factor within the club that such an event brings and you should be proud of the role you all played in creating this.

“A club is only as strong as its members and the community and family it represents.

“We as a club are lucky to have such people and families willing to volunteer to continue to help us promote community spirit, Irish culture and to showcase our national games.”