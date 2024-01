A TYRONE man accused of perverting the course of justice in the Charlotte Murray (pictured) murder investigation has been returned for trial.

Brian Ernest Barnard of Currans Brae, Moy, faces three counts of making false statements to police on a number of occasions during the investigation.

Proceedings had been delayed awaiting the outcome of appeal proceedings launched by the man convicted of murdering the Omagh woman, as Barnard’s defence felt this ‘may impact on my client’.

In October 2019, a jury at Dungannon Crown Court unanimously found Charlotte’s former partner, John Patrick Miller, guilty of her murder.

The Court of Appeal hearing took place last month, where Dame Siobhan Keegan dismissed all aspects, and upheld the conviction.

Barnard subsequently appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court for a committal hearing, charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by making false statements on July 11, 2013; January 13, 2018; and June 26, 2018.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court there was a case to answer, which was agreed by Deputy District Judge, Liam McStay.

Barnard spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McStay remanded Barnard on bail of £500 to appear for arraignment before Dungannon Crown Court on 23 January.

Last seen alive in 2012, Charlotte was later reported missing and enquiries led police to escalate this to a murder investigation.

Despite exhaustive searches, her body has never been found.