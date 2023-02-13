Air Ambulance rescues – difference between life and death

THE NI Air Ambulance was called out to a staggering 672 potential life-saving missions in 2022.

Based just outside Lisburn, the crack team of doctors and paramedics have tirelessly provided frontline critical care for those in need all across the North 365 days a year; a feat made all the more impressive despite the on-going cost-of-living crisis and spiralling fuel costs which have impacted the service.

Of the 672 missions carried out by the service via helicopter and rapid response vehicle, 31 per-cent of call-outs were to road traffic collisions, a figure which has increased bringing it back to pre-Covid levels.

Advertisement

In Tyrone the air ambulance has attended the scene of many road collisions in the past 12 months.

Other call outs to medical incidents include, 16 per-cent to falls, 11 per-cent to workplace accidents including farming, nine per-cent to sport and leisure accidents and 13 per-cent missions to other incidents which included fires, drowning, self-harm and assaults.

Dr Darren Monaghan, clinical lead at Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), said that the service’s rapid response times and the ability to provide pre-hospital care can mean “the difference between life and death.”

“From roadside blood transfusions to performing emergency surgery to anaesthesia, the crew is specially trained to deliver pre-hospital emergency care to both children and adults,” he stated.

“Outside of HEMS these interventions are delivered in a hospital setting which for many patients, may be too late.

“Our team feel privileged to play their part in patient care, working in partnership with our road ambulance crews and hospital colleagues across the country.”

Breige Mulholland, head of operations at Air Ambulance NI, praised the generosity of the public all across the North in assisting HEMS to continue their work in challenging times.

Advertisement

saving lives

She said, “The continued demand for our service means we need to raise over £2 million a year to continue to deliver the service. We encourage everyone to remember their air ambulance and play their part in saving lives, brains and limbs.

“There are so many ways to support by donating time as a volunteer or donations and fundraising.”

HEMS is provided by a partnership between the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the charity, Air Ambulance NI.

For more information on the charity and ways to support please go to www.airambulanceni.org