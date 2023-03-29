Ambitious plans to expand Drumragh Integrated College

AN ambitious mutli-million pound extension to Drumragh Integrated College just outside Omagh has taken an important step forward with the submission of a planning application for the project.

The Board of Governors and principal, Imelda Kirk are spearheading the scheme which they hope will facilitate the continued growth of integrated education locally.

Funding for the extension will come from the Fresh Start Agreement, and was agreed almost five years ago.

Plans include a new-build single-storey extension to the existing building.

Additional facilities feature a multi-purpose hall for PE, a fitness suite, technology room, four general classrooms and Special Educational Needs accommodation.

In addition, the current synthetic sports pitch will also be upgraded, while there will be work undertaken to the existing carpark provision to improve traffic management on the site.

Based on the Crevenagh Road, there are currently 1,000 pupils at both Drumragh Integrated College and the adjacent Omagh Integrated Primary School.

The planning application was submitted this month and will now be decided upon by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.