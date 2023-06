THERE was cake, cheer and celebration, as Peter and Pauline McKenna marked their marvellous 62nd wedding anniversary with an extra special lunch at Quinn’s Corner recently.

The couple, who are founding members of the Brantry Bard Lunch Club and life-long residents of the Brantry, were joined by friends, family and club members at the event, which also featured a cheerful presentation.

Colm Gildernew, member of Brantry Bard Committee, which hosted the celebrations, described the day as ‘really special’.

“The Brantry Bard Committee were delighted to mark the very special occasion of the 62nd wedding anniversary of Pauline and Peter McKenna at Quinn’s Corner,” he said. “This is a wonderful landmark for any married couple, and, given the respect for Peter and Pauline in the Brantry and beyond, this was a really special event.

“Peter and Pauline are highly-respected and loved members of the Brantry community.

“It is particularly poignant that both Peter and Pauline are founding members of the Bard Community Centre, which continues to provide cultural, social and educational opportunities for the entire Brantry community.

“The Bard Centre celebrates its 40th anniversary with a series of events later this month.

“These will include a treasure hunt, fishing and pool competitions, a tractor run and a very special evening of reflection, story and song by the fireside with the legendary Tommy Sands on June 24.

“Full schedule, dates and times to follow.”