Anger as election posters torn down in Dungannon and Moy

AN Alliance Party election candidate has said he will write to other political parties to find a way to combat the vandalism of posters after a series of attacks in south Tyrone this week.

Matt Beaumont who is standing for the Alliance Party in Fermanagh and South Tyrone said his poster along with SDLP, Sinn Fein, Aontú and a number of independent candidates’ posters were removed from the main Stangmore Roundabout outside Dungannon and dumped into hedges nearby.

“I will be seeking to find a way forward with the other parties, to find a solution so that these type of attacks are stopped,” said Mr Beaumont.

“It’s obviously very disappointing to see this type of vandalism and it’s something that we need to address.”

Aontú candidate Cllr Denise Mullen, who is also standing in Fermanagh and South Tyrone for the May 5 Assembly election, said her posters were also taken down at several locations.

“It is shameful that in this day and age, someone running for political office on a platform of protection of life at all stages, deliverance of economic justice, and achievement of unity is faced with such rank intimidation and acts of cowardice,” said Cllr Mullen.

“Throughout this campaign, I have faced canvassers for other nationalist political parties, slandering my name on the doors of my community. Now faced with the widespread destruction of my posters. I will not be cowered or censored by these actions, and I will not stop fighting for my community and their best interests – regardless of what party that upsets. Last night (Wednesday), all my posters by the Stangmore Roundabout and in Beechvalley Dungannon were cut down. Even, over Holy Week, my posters on Benburb Road in Moy and Moy Square were the target.”