A DECOMPOSING animal carcass in the Greystone area just outside Dungannon could pose a risk to health, it has been claimed.

The remains of what is thought to be a horse were located on the side of the road last weekend.

Speaking this week, local councillor, Kevin McElvogue condemned the person or persons responsible.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald Cllr McElvogue said, “A constituent contacted me on Saturday evening about the remains of an animal that had been dumped just off the Carnteel Road.

“It seems to have been a horse.

“It’s absolutely shocking to think somebody would dispose of this animal on the road side when, only three miles away, it can be disposed properly at Linergy in the Granville Industrial Estate.

“This animal is decomposing and the contamination running into our waterways could pose a potential risk to the community, as well as possibly causing disease amongst our wildlife.

“There have also been three other cases of calves being dumped on this stretch of road in the last few months.

“Whoever is using this road as a dumping ground needs to stop immediately.”