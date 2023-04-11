Appeal for information following criminal damage to Strabane car

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage to a car in Strabane.

Sergeant Johnston said: “Police received a report on Tuesday, 11th April shortly after 12.35am that a car had been set on fire at an industrial estate in the Ballycolman Road.

“Officers attended the scene and the fire had already been put out. There was no requirement from colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Slight damage was caused to the car as a result of the fire which we are treating as arson.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 161 of 11/04/23.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed a silver car in the area around the time of the report that may have been travelling in the direction of Lifford Bridge.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.