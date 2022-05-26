Are you worthy of Unworthy?

EVERYONE enjoys a good card game, don’t they? Pre-internet and streaming services days, a round of Snap, Old Maid or Gin Rummy got many people through the long winter nights, or a trip to the caravan, when nothing was on TV. Identifying a gap in the market, a Dunamanagh native has taken the step of creating her own game.

Unworthy is described as a ‘drinking game for people who think they know each other’.

It’s the brainchild of Asheline McCloskey, a social media advertising expert and her fiancé Jack O’Connor, a web designer. Both in the tech industry, Asheline and Jack hit upon the idea of producing a game last February.

As Asheline explains, “We wanted to brainstorm and produce our own product as a way of having something with our name on it which would last, and decided to go down the games route. There’s plenty of card games and drinking games in the market, some combining both activities, but nothing with our own particular spin on it, which Unworthy offers. After extensively researching to ensure there was nothing identical to our idea, we set to work.

“Jack and I used our own expertise in terms of creating the game, setting up a website and getting all the technological aspect done, while using contacts in China and England to assist with other things.

“It’s been a long journey to get it done, what with our day jobs and a two-year-old toddler to juggle, but Unworthy is finally here and we couldn’t be prouder,” she added.

Asheline explains how Unworthy took inspiration from everyday conversations.

“Jack and I produced the idea through thinking about conversations. We would see how conversations between friends and family members were usually all the same, repetitively talking about the same things on a daily basis.

“It had us thinking ‘how much do we really know about the people we talk with daily?’ and saw this concept as one which would help break a cycle which can get monotonous, combining bonding and a bit of fun into the bargain,” Asheline continued.

“To give you an example of how it works. One person picks up a card with a question, say ‘how many tattoos do you have?’ and if the person answering is incorrect then a symbol on the card indicates how many fingers of alcohol they have to drink as a forfeit. Whoever has the least amount of ‘fingers’ at the end of the game, if you reach that part, is the winner.

“Unworthy is certainly a fun game but not one I would play in unfamiliar surroundings” she jokes, adding, “If Unworthy does well then we would definitely be interested in doing another game down the line.”

So, if you think you’re worthy of Unworthy, the game is available now on www.unworthycards.co.uk and Amazon with free delivery across the UK and Channel Islands.