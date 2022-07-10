Arrests in Castlederg

POLICE in Castlederg have arrested three males following an incident within the vicinity of The Diamond in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers, 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three remain in custody at this time.