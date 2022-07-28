Arson attacks on 250-year-old tree in Dungannon

VANDALS have caused extensive damage to a tree in Dungannon which is belived to be more than 250 years old.

A series of fires have blackened large parts of an old Yew tree which is in Dungannon Park.

In a post, on the Dungannon Park social media page which is run by the council, the public have been urged to report any future attacks to the police.

Advertisement

“It’s come to our attention that damage is being caused to the old Yew tree, close to the pond at the Killymerron side of the park. The damage seems to be caused by the deliberate setting of fires in and around the tree. It is extremely important that people understand the impact this has,” read the appeal.

“The tree itself is we believe over 250 years old and is put at extreme danger every time this happens. Fires can spread quickly and unpredictably, especially in the drier conditions in summer, potentially causing damage to property that borders our park, or even harm to people.

“Attending to substantial fires needlessly takes up Fire Service resources that may be needed elsewhere. Setting deliberate fires is a serious criminal offence. We would urge anyone with information on these incidents or similar activities to report it to the Police on the 101 number.”