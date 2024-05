Sinn Féin has selected Órfhlaith Begley to run as the party’s candidate in the upcoming Westminster election.

The West Tyrone MP said, “I am honoured to have been selected by party members to go forward for ratification as the candidate for Sinn Féin for the forthcoming Westminster election on Thursday 4th July.

“I was born and raised in West Tyrone, and I am committed to providing strong leadership and leading positive change for everyone who calls this place home.

“As a mother I am determined to create a future where our children have the best opportunities to build their lives here.

“This election is an opportunity to support proper investment in public services and reject this disastrous Tory government who have burdened workers and families for far too long.

“I have championed the A5 Western Transport Corridor, advocating for this transformative project with every level of government, including the former British Prime Minister and the Taoiseach. If re-elected I will be prioritising the delivery of the A5 without any further unnecessary delays.

“There are many issues facing our rural constituency, I want to ensure we get our fair share in terms of investment in our healthcare and GP services. I will continue to advocate for the delivery of strategic health projects including the Omagh Mental Health Centre and the Strabane Health Hub.

“As a young mother I am keen to ensure affordable and accessible childcare. Working with local communities to deliver social and affordable homes, as well as easing the cost of living for workers and families.

“Our family farms are the backbone of our local communities, and I want to ensure their livelihoods are protected.

“On 4th July you can vote for strong leadership and positive change in West Tyrone. Vote Sinn Féin.”