Beloved Drumquin priest passes away

FR Kevin Mullan, the well-known and popular parish priest in Drumquin, has passed away.
Originally from Omagh, Fr Kevin, as he was affectionately known, was deeply involved in community activities over the years, including in the campaign to retain acute services at the Tyrone County Hospital.
He had been ordained to the priesthood in 1971.
During a span of over 50 years as a priest, Fr Mullan had also become renowned for his cross-community and ecumenical work and for his care and assistance to the community and surrounding localities at the time of the 1998 Omagh bomb.
