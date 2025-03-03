Bilingual signs in Greencastle destroyed

There is ‘disgust’ and ‘anger’ in the Greencastle area over the destruction of bilingual signs in the area over the last few months.

A number of signs throughout the area that were installed over recent years were destroyed over the last few months. The damage to the signs has been reported to the PSNI and to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Pádraigín Kelly says there is ‘disgust’ and ‘anger’ in the local community and described the destruction of the signs as an ‘attack on the community.’

Cllr Kelly said: “Local people are disgusted and angered that quite a number of bi-lingual signs in the area have been damaged or destroyed.

“The signs have been installed by the council with the wishes and support of the local community. Most of our local townland and road names have their linguistic origins in the Irish language going back thousands of years, and they bring a meaning and sense of place to us that the English language version simply cannot convey.

“These signs give practical expression to the linguistic heritage of our local community and promote cultural diversity, which at the end of the day enriches us all. Language is a threat to no one!

“Attacks on these signs are attacks on the community. Whether it be wanton vandalism or a hate crime, these attacks must stop now!”