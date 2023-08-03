Brave Jemma passes away

INSPIRATIONAL Tyrone mum-of-three, Jemma McGowan passed away today (Thursday), following a long battle with terminal cancer.

Originally from Stewartstown, the local lady made headlines across the country after documenting her brave fight with the disease through social media.

Jemma, who lived with her husband, Clive and her three young children, Sadie, Louis and Betty in Knockmoyle, was previously quoted as saying, “I try to find something every day to smile about.”

She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in February 2021.

One of the many tributes since her passing was paid by Stewartstown Harps GFC.

A spokesperson said, “The committee, players and entire membership of Stewartstown Harps send our sincere condolences to the Megaw family, Stewartstown on the passing of their daughter Jemma McGowan (Omagh).

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Clive and her three young children… and entire family circle.

“Mary Queen of the Gael pray for her.”

Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jemma will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Sunday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.