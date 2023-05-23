Breast cancer survivor implores people to join new panel

A NEWTOWNSTEWART woman who previously fought a bitter battle against breast cancer is urging local people to join the Macmillan Cancer Experience Panel, after the charity launched a campaign for new members this week.

Bernie McNamee (pictured), who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, says that the panel, which she joined last year, has ‘given me a sense of hope’.

The Macmillan Cancer Experience Panel is a group of volunteers whose voices and experience is fundamental in shaping the work of the charity all across the North.

It is an opportunity for people to share views, skills and experience, and make a difference in people’s lives.

Bernie’s journey with cancer began in November 2020, when, complaining of a sore arm and swollen breast, she contacted her GP. A quick diagnosis saw Bernie begin chemotherapy the following month in preparation for her operation that April.

Speaking last year, Bernie described her ordeal as ‘earth shattering’, and an ‘out-of-body experience’ and remembered the loneliness of having to go through her cancer battle in the midst of full lockdown. She later joined the panel in the hope of encouraging others to do the same, and boost support for those suffering with a cancer diagnosis.

Bernie commented, “I joined a Macmillan Move More group on Thursday mornings in Craigavon, and this enabled me to build on my physical strength, while the sense of camaraderie within the group bolstered my spirits. Through participating in Move More, I became aware of the Cancer Experience Panel, and decided to take the plunge to apply. Following a successful interview, I joined the panel, and the sense of camaraderie within was a huge lift.

“I the panel as an individual, but left as part of an active community.”

Bernie says that being a member of the Cancer Experience Panel has given her a platform to engage with a wide spectrum of people, and play a part in advocating for better cancer care. Being part of the panel also took Bernie to Stormont last year for the Cancer Strategy launch in Stormont.

She continued, “Working in this area is having a positive effect on my own mental health as a result. I believe what I have been through has to make a difference.”

Macmillan is looking for volunteers to join its Northern Ireland panel. If you are interested in taking part, Macmillan wants to hear from you before the closing date of Friday, May 26. You can also join up by going to smartsurvey.co.uk and searching for ‘Macmillan.’