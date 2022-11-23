Brothel accused to appear before Dungannon court

TWO people arrested in connection with human trafficking and brothel keeping are due to appear in court this morning (Wednesday).

A 63-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman have both been charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.

The man, was arrested in Pomeroy and the woman was arrested in Newry arrested earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Both are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday when all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrests came after the PSNI raided 27 brothels across the North, which included properties at Dungannon, Cookstown, Omagh and Aughnloy.