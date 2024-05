A THRIVING credit union branch based in a rural Tyrone village has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

First set up in 1974, Beragh Credit Union has provided a source of savings and lending for its many members over the last five decades.

To mark its 50 years in existence, a special celebration was held in Canavan’s, Garvaghey on Friday evening.

Beragh Credit Union’s growth and development has far exceeded expectations with present shares of over £6.5 million, loans of £1.9 million and total assets of £7.9 million.

In addition, it has provided insurance benefits and funeral expenses to many members and their relatives.

A spokesperson for the Board of Directors wished to congratulate the members for making Beragh Credit Union the success it has become.

The spokesperson said, “The members are at the heart of everything we do. Many officers of the credit union are no longer with us.

“Their services are remembered with respect and their efforts have shown success.

“The Directors and Supervisors are confident that the future is bright and that the interests and welfare of the members will always be a first priority for our credit union.

“It should be remembered that the Credit Union Movement is open to all the people of a locality regardless of colour, creed, gender, or age.

“We hope to be able to serve our local community for many future years.”

The Credit Union Movement in Ireland has grown enormously since its foundation in 1968, and now its funds and assets are numbered in the billions.