STUDENTS from South West College have taken part in the Construction Industry Training Board NI’s annual SkillBuild competition.

Designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, SkillBuild identifies the top performers in 12 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across the North.

More than 100 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes competed against each other to win in categories: Brickwork, Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Fire and Security, Joinery, Painting and Decorating, Plastering Dry Wall Systems, Plastering, Plumbing, Wall and Floor Tiling.

Advertisement

Three apprentices from South West College scooped top awards at this year’s SkillBuild NI competition, which is part of a regional qualifier.

Omagh apprentice, Sean Rafferty, employed with Sean Rafferty Plastering, secured third place in the Plastering competition, while another Omagh apprentice Aaron Cassidy, employed with Christopher King Building achieved second place in the Bricklaying competition.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen apprentice David Bateman Smith, employed with Ashley McFarland Plumbing and Heating, took home first place in the Plumbing competition.

The three winners may now have the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in the SkillBuild UK national final held later in the year. Additionally, South West College Associate Lecturer in Sustainability Construction and Transport, Jimmy Martin, was recognized with the prestigious Hugh Gettinby Best Trainer/Lecturer Award.

Supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

For further details on SkillBuild NI and CITB NI support for apprenticeships and employers, visit www.citbni.org.uk.

To find out more about apprenticeships at South West College, visit www.swc.ac.uk.

Advertisement

Follow CITBNI on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn #SkillBuildNI2024.