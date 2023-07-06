Everyone’s a winner at Dreams & Sofatime’s Omagh outlet

DREAMS and Sofatime are one of Northern Ireland’s leading bed and sofa specialists.

Since opening, they have expanded to feature seven stores, with branches in Ballymena, Bangor, Boucher Road, Coleraine, Craigavon (new store), Newtownabbey and Omagh.

They are holding a Golden Ticket four-day event from July 6-9 and the best thing is – everyone’s a winner!

Call in to the Omagh store to collect your Golden Ticket and see what you have won. There will be a £500 winner every day. The Golden Ticket Event is open to everyone and the prizes up for grabs are: £500 Voucher x4; two pillows worth £178; 50% off*; 20% off*; 10% off*.

Johnston Crawford, store manager at Dreams and Sofatime Omagh said, “We are excited for our Golden Ticket Event and welcome everyone in store to see what they have won.

“We have a huge choice of beds, mattresses, divan bases, headboards and sofas. With over 50 mattress ranges in-store, there is something to suit everyone’s personal needs. We offer a range of different mattress fillings including memory foam, posturepedic, pocket sprung, natural fillings and our award-winning CoolTouch Tempur range, exclusive to Dreams. Ultimately, we’re here to help our customers get a better night’s sleep.”

Dreams and Sofatime offer 0% finance on top brands like Sealy, Silentnight and Tempur.

You can rest assured that you will be well looked after by their platinum award-winning team for their customer service.