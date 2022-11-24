Love Local: You can count on Abac

Omagh-based accountancy firm Abac is celebrating a milestone 20 years in business.

Abac Chartered Accountants has been built from ‘humble beginnings’ into a thriving firm which caters for clients across Tyrone and Fermanagh. Abac founder, Julian McKeown, established its first proper premises at Omagh Enterprise Centre in 2002 and since then the business has gone from strength-to-strength.

“I actually started part-time with no staff, no clients… and a lot to learn,” said Julian.

“Now, 20 years down the line, we have lots of staff, lots of clients… and still lots to learn!”

As well as providing all the normal services that an accountant provides, Abac adopts a modern day approach to helping a business achieve its goals.

They offer a full range of support services including personal and business tax planning, bookkeeping services, VAT and payroll as well as prompt preparation of accounts.

They can also take care of routine financial and accounting operations.

Reflecting on two decades of Abac, Julian is ‘quite shocked’ at how quickly time has passed.

“It really has flown but it’s been an extremely enjoyable journey,” he said.

“When we first opened… to have our own premises was just very exciting.

“Then to see our staff develop and be successful; to see your clients win awards… there have been many wonderful memories.

“It’s great to have lasted this long, but also to see the business continue to grow. That’s very important.”

When asked about his favourite part of the job, Julian’s answer was emphatic – the people.

“While there are lots I love about the job, my favourite part is definitely the people,” he said.

“Clients are so enthusiastic and resilient, the amount of challenges they face when they start out, and they still bounce back.

“And I just love the interaction with staff; seeing them achieve what maybe they never thought they could, and then thanking you for that.

“It’s a nice feeling when they feel they’ve developed and likewise with a client.”

Vicki Platt, who manages the tax and consultancy department at Abac, captured the spirit of the company when she said, “It’s just a very friendly work enviornment. I think a lot of staff would see their colleagues as friends rather than co-workers. We would have a strong team atmposhere and we always like to celebrate people’s wins.”

Now going strong for 20 years, there are no signs of things slowing down for the team at Abac, with Julian declaring, “There’s still life in the old dog yet, and we’ve a whole pack coming behind!”

“We will always adapt and continue to grow the business. The world is constantly changing… and we will change with it,” he concluded.