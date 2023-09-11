Omagh beekeepers ‘buzzing’ after success at honey competition

TWO Omagh brothers are buzzing like bees after winning an impressive second place for their honey at a prestigious competition in County Down.

Stuart and Craig Watson of new business, ‘BrotherBee Honey’, were simply delighted to receive a second place certificate for their dark honey at the Annual Honey Show on Saturday, organised by Dromore Beekeepers’ Association.

The quality of the honey was marked on the day by competition judge, Michael Young.

“We set out as two brothers enjoying a beekeeping hobby, but as our passion flourished, we have successfully crafted an exquisite honey project, which we are eager to share with others,” Stuart said. “We are now an award-winning honey brand, so it is time to celebrate!”

After a huge influx of sales, BrotherBee Honey, at present, only have a limited amount of honey left. Please pop them a private message on their Facebook page to book your pot.