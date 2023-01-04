Up to 60 spaces on Academy

A NEW training scheme in Mid Ulster which offers jobs in the manufacturing sector will start in the New Year.

The Manufacturing Academy, organised by Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership, will support up to 60 eligible individuals through a four-week bespoke training programme designed to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, experience, and confidence to begin a career with a manufacturing business in the district.

Participants will gain a ‘City & Guilds’ welding qualification, ‘Metal Inert Gas welding (MIG)’.

The ‘level 1’ qualification, titled ‘Introduction to Welding’, is absolutely ideal for anyone who wants to become a welder, and is new to welding, metal fabrication, thermal cutting and/or brazing and soldering.

In addition to a formal qualification, you will receive one-to-one mentoring support to develop employability skills which will equip you to be ‘job ready’.

You will also have a guaranteed interview with a local employer, and ongoing support from your dedicated mentor for up to six months following employment.

Applicants should be:

Living in the Mid Ulster District Council area

Of working age; and be unemployed/long-term unemployed…

Apply online, or, for further information, contact David Taylor via email David.Taylor@swc.ac.uk or telephone 07464 539 194

For more information on the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership, click here: midulstercouncil.org

This academy is funded by the Department for Communities through the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership.