A SION Mills woman who raised money for the Mental Health charity AWARE NI after her husband’s death has urged local businesses to take part in the ‘By Your Side’ campaign ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Pauline Alexander from Sion Mills, who participated in AWARE NI’s Causeway Walk in memory of her late husband, Stephen said that, “Every bit helps in making a difference.”

Today (Thursday) is World Mental Health Day and AWARE NI, the North’s leading charity supporting individuals with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, also called on local people and businesses to join their ‘By Your Side’ campaign.

This initiative aims to ensure AWARE NI can continue to stand by those needing mental health support across the region and beyond.

Pauline Alexander said, “My late husband, Stephen, struggled with depression and anxiety throughout his life. After he passed away, we wanted to do more than just accept donations in his memory.

“We took part in AWARE NI’s Giant Steps because Stephen had planned to join it himself. It was a way for us to honour him and support the charity he believed in. Crossing the finish line was incredibly rewarding, and meeting others who share similar experiences highlighted how widespread and important this cause is.”

She added, “I urge others to get involved by fundraising for AWARE NI; your participation and donations could save lives and prevent other families from experiencing the pain we went through.

“Every bit helps in making a difference.”

Bridie Kelly, Community Fundraising officer at AWARE NI added, “By standing ‘By Your Side’ during this campaign, we can work together to ensure AWARE NI continues providing essential services to those who depend on us. Fundraising for AWARE NI is a powerful way to make a difference, and we will be ‘By Your Side’ with whatever you need.”