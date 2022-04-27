Candidates’ anger at latest attacks on election posters

ONLY election posters belonging to unionists candidates were left standing at one of the main roundabouts in Dungannon after the latest in a series of vandalism attacks in the south Tyrone area.

With just over a week until polling day on May 5, politicians and their campaign teams are ramping up their efforts on the canvass to secure votes in the crucial election, which could see Sinn Féin top the poll and secure the position of First Minister for Michelle O’Neill.

Matt Beaumont, who is the Alliance Party’s candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone has had numerous posters stolen since the start of the campaign.

Speaking after the widespread removal of his and other parties’ posters at the Stangmore Roundabout, Mr Beaumont said he had penned a letter to all the political parties, seeking a resolution to the ongoing attacks on the democratic process.

“I will be seeking to find a way forward with the other parties, to find a solution so that these type of attacks are stopped,” said Mr Beaumont. “It’s obviously very disappointing to see this type of vandalism and it’s something that we need to address.”

Aontú candidate Cllr Denise Mullen, who is also standing in Fermanagh and South Tyrone for the May 5 Assembly election, said her posters were also taken down at several locations.

“It is shameful that in this day and age, someone running for political office on a platform of protection of life at all stages, deliverance of economic justice, and achievement of unity is faced with such rank intimidation and acts of cowardice,” said Cllr Mullen.

“Throughout this campaign, I have faced canvassers for other nationalist political parties, slandering my name on the doors of my community. Now faced with the widespread destruction of my posters, I will not be cowered or censored by these actions, and I will not stop fighting for my community and their best interests – regardless of what party that upsets.

“On Wednesday night, all my posters by the Stangmore Roundabout and in Beechvalley Dungannon were cut down. Even, over Holy Week, my posters on Benburb Road in Moy and Moy Square were the target,” Cllr Mullan added.