Car burnt out in Omagh arson attack

A CAR was set on fire in an arson attack in the Mullaghmore Drive area of Omagh on Monday.

Both NI Fire and Rescue Service and police attended the scene, after the incident was reported at around 9.45pm.

It is understood an accelerant was poured on to the car, which was then set on fire.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects getting away in a White Volkswagen Golf Mark 7 with large rims on the wheels. The vehicle was believed to have been parked on the St Julian’s Road area between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Sergeant Kilkey said, “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have dascham footage, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2106 of 27/02/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.