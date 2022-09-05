Car strikes hedge to avoid ‘terrifying piece of driving’

A MOTORIST swerved into a hedge avoid a head-on collision with a car that was overtaking on the wrong side of the Coagh Road near Cookstown.

The car was being driven by Otokar Toth (55) of Carryview, Coagh who admitted a charge of dangerous driving, when he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

He was disqualified for 12 months, and fined £250. District Judge, Sean O’Hare, described Toth’s overtaking manouvre as ‘a shocking and terrifying piece of driving’.

Advertisement

On the afternoon of December 3 last year, a driver swerved into the hedge to avoid a head-on collision with Toth, causing extensive damage to his car. Dashcam footage confirmed that the defendant was driving the oncoming Mazda.

Defence barrister, Fintan McAleer, said Toth made an admission in a police interview, and has since offered an apology.

He commended the other driver for taking evasive action, adding that the defendant was carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre on a straight section of road, and had no explanation for not seeing the oncoming vehicle.

Mr McAleer also stated Toth had a previously clear record in 30 years of driving, and defence counsel asked the judge to impose the minimum penalty.

Judge O’Hare did impose the minimum 12 months disqualification for the offence.

He said it was ‘very lucky’ that the other driver was alert, or there could have been a head-on collision.

Judge O’Hare added, “This was a shocking and terrifying piece of driving.”

Advertisement

Toth will have to undertake the extended driving test after the disqualification expires.