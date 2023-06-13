CEMCOR complete £6 million sustainability upgrade

CEMCOR has completed a major £6 million sustainability upgrade following a re-branding at Cookstown Cement last year.

Ahead of last years re-branding, the County Tyrone company that has been acquired by David Millar and the LCC Group has invested heavily, having paid around £56 million to Switzerland’s Holcim for the Lafarge Ireland cement business.

Focusing on the sustainability of the plant, this latest investment involves a £6 million state-of-the-art bag filter that is designed to detect and locate damaged bags and resealing them.

If the bag is badly damaged, the new bag filter has the ability to isolate the entire section whilst online maintenance is carried out, making way for a much more efficient operation and reducing wastage.

Cemcor managing director, David Millar said, “We are delighted with the huge leaps forward Cemcor has made regarding sustainability and efficiency upgrade since the acquisition last year.

“The plant itself looks and operates at an extremely high standard, which is a credit to the whole team involved in these projects.

“We are forward thinking at Cemcor and understand it was time to put our money on the line and invest in the plants efficiencies and sustainable outputs, to protect the environment around us and futureproof the plant itself.”