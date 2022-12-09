Cemetery patrols as thefts from graves resume in Stewartstown

A BIZARRE trend of thefts from graves has resumed in south Tyrone, causing serious distress to relatives in the run-up to Christmas.

Over the last number of years, dozens of graves have been targeted in Clonoe, Coalisland, Stewartstown and Cookstown, with flowers and ornaments stolen, causing significant anger and upset to families.

While CCTV cameras erected at Clonoe cemetery earlier this year, appear to have deterred the thieves and vandals, the sickening attacks have resumed in Stewartstown over recent weeks.

In a stark warning published in their parish bulletin, the clergy of Stewartstown said visitors to the graves should report suspicious activity to police, who they said, will be increasing their patrols to help stamp out the thefts.

“We all remember the sad theft of flower arrangements and ornaments from graves in the run up to last Christmas. Recently a number of graves have been tampered with in Stewartstown Cemetery,” read the statement from clergy.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour please alert the PSNI as soon as possible, but please maintain your own safety! The community police will be providing regular patrols of our cemeteries in the coming weeks to ensure everyone’s safety and to prevent any upset by the bereaved at this time of year.”

Local councillor Malachy Quinn said speculation that birds may have been responsible for the thefts, had been previously ruled out, due to the size and weight of the items taken.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that humans are responsible for this. We have seen this before in Clonoe, Coalisland, Brackaville and Stewartstown. There is only one word to describe this and that’s ghoulish,” said the SDLP man.

“Clonoe had a really bad problem and had to put up the cameras, but it would be a very sad day, when we would have to consider CCTV for all our cemeteries.

“This is sickening and really distressing for the families, especially those who have recently lost a loved one. These ornaments are often personal belongings and some of the family members maybe visit the grave each week. To see these things stolen and damage caused must be terrible for them.

“Every year, at this time of year, it seems to start up again. We don’t know why they are doing this, whether it’s to sell these items on.

“All we can ask is that all incidents are reported to police and any suspicious activity it also reported. We need to catch those responsible.”