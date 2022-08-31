Claims over animal cruelty register don’t add up

A COALISLAND councillor who has been campaigning fervently for the establishment of a register for those convicted of animal cruelty says it’s time Stormont came clean over the costs associated with such a scheme.

Environment minister Edwin Poots recently ruled out the setting up of an animal cruelty register. He said it was not justified due to the low number of re-offending rates and because it would not be justified on the basis of cost.

But SDLP councillor, Malachy Quinn, has this week claimed the reasoning behind the decision by Mr Poots does not stand up to scrutiny.

“The money can always be found for this if the political will is there. We have asked for the figures and as yet those have not been made available,” he said.

“GAA clubs, and other sporting and community organisations can all achieve background checks at a limited expense, so there’s no reason why it can’t be done as well in relation to this animal cruelty register.

“Maybe there are more pressing issues for the Minister to deal with which are being prioritised. To be honest, I believe the money is there.

“We need to reach a situation where the people found guilty of animal cruelty have the stigma of going on an offender’s list. That will send out an important deterrent.”

The councillor continued, “The Minister says that the rate of re-offending is low. But we have examples where people have gone and got animals again after a number of years. It is very important that the register is set-up.

“It is our intention to try and start a register and get a buy-in from all over Ireland and Britain. There has been buy-in from other parties on this.”

In a response to a Stormont question from the SDLP MLA, Patsy McGlone, Minister Poots said there was no overwhelming need for a register to be created.

“No register of animal welfare offenders exists in any other part of the British Isles and there are no plans to create one,” he added.

“Indeed, a group established by the Welsh Government… was unable to identify any evidence to prove that such registers are effective or identify a way to overcome the data protection and costs barriers identified by my Department.”