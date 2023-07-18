Cliff death suspect appears in court

A 38-YEAR-OLD man charged with the murder of a Tyrone native whose body was found in the sea at Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal is due to appear in court again yesterday (Monday).

Alan Vial, with an address at Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, Co Donegal, first appeared at Ballyshannon District Court on Friday afternoon charged with the murder Robert Wilkin, also known as Robin Wilkin, at an place unknown on June 25, 2023.

Mr Wilkin is believed to have been aged in his 60s and originally from Dungannon. During the hearing, Detective Garda Ciaran O’Brien of Ballyshannon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. After being charged and cautioned, Vial made no reply.

Advertisement

Solicitor for Vial, Patsy Gallagher, did not apply for bail.

He asked for the case to be adjourned until today (Monday) for Vial to appear before Letterkenny District Court via videolink for service of the book of evidence.

Mr Gallagher asked that his client would be assessed medically while in custody and would be treated for a medical condition.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham remanded the accused in custody to appear again via videolink to Letterkenny District Court today.