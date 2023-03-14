Cold and wintry conditions for Omagh and surrounding areas

This week will see unsettled weather for many across Tyrone. There will be some snow and ice at first but conditions will turn milder later in the week.

You can expect a cold bright start, with icy stretches on untreated surfaces, with a band of wintry showers spreading southeast through the morning. The afternoon sees fewer showers and more in the way of sunny spells. Northwesterly winds, strong near coasts, easing. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

It will be dry and clear this evening and, with light winds, a widespread frost developing. Overnight temperatures start to rise a little as cloud increases from the southwest. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Advertisement

As for tomorrow (Wednesday), expect some early brightness in east but thickening cloud brings outbreaks of rain, preceded by snow, northeast through the morning. The rain becoming persistent and occasionally heavy in afternoon. Strengthening winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

The outlook for the weekend is generally unsettled, but much milder than recently, through the coming days with spells of occasionally heavy rain or showers.