Community raises over £40,000 for Tyrone mum with terminal cancer

MORE than £40,000 has been raised by the local community for a young mum from Gillygooley who has ‘incurable’ cancer.

Louise Scott (43), who now lives in New Zealand with her partner Craig Gallagher, was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago, when she was pregnant with her daughter Lilly.

In the last 12 months, she has been through a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Sadly, an ultrasound then revealed that the cancer had spread to her liver and was now at stage four – the most severe level.

Just last week, the young mother heard even more frightening news after a recent CT scan revealed that her existing tumours had grown and new tumours had formed.

Louise said, “To hear the words ‘you’ve got cancer’, isn’t something you are ever prepared for. To hear a doctor say “it’s incurable” is more than devastating or heartbreaking, it’s immediate total numbness. Not just for me, but for my loving partner Craig and my beautiful daughter Lily.”

While she has lived in New Zealand for the last ten years, Louise retains a deep connection to the townland of Gillygooley, outside Omagh. Her late father, Andrew Scott, was a well-known member of Gillygooley Community Association for many years and chaired the group.

Following her stage four diagnosis, Louise’s sister, Andrea Rennie, set up a GoFundMe online fundraising page with all proceeds going to help Louise’s family pay for further treatment.

In a matter of days, the local community has rallied round and more than £42,000 has been donated, with the majority coming from the Omagh and Gillygooley areas.

Andrea said that her family has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support Louise has received.

She said, “The amount of money that has been raised is amazing and completely overwhelming.

“We had a goal of raising £25,000 but within a couple of days we had raised quite a bit more than that. As a family, we would like to thank all the people who have donated.”

Andrea added, “The money will be used to fund any further treatment Louise may need. She is currently going to private sessions and in discussions with a medical team in the UK. If the current medication she is on fails, then the next drugs she will need will have to be self-funded.”

Louise gave birth to her daughter, Lily, in September, two months earlier than planned so she could start further treatment.

Praising the support she has received from her family, Louise said, “They are my world, and I can’t help but grieve for a future that will be stolen from us. And not just us; from my siblings Andrea, Diane and Robert and their families.

“This has been our reality for just over a year now.”

Louise added, “In April, when I was 11 weeks pregnant, I found a lump and was diagnosed with breast cancer. A mastectomy and chemotherapy followed and an ultrasound also revealed it had spread to my liver. My prognosis at that time shifted to stage 4.

My surgeon and oncologist worked with my obstetrician to come up with a plan.

“That included treatment for me, but also ensuring Lily was safe. Before Craig and I were parents we had to make some ever-changing tough decisions. We welcomed Lily Lesley-Anne – named after my mum and Craig’s mum, both of whom were lost to cancer – in September, two months early so I could start additional treatment.

“And for a few months, the drugs seemed to be working. But last week that changed.

“My recent CT scan revealed my existing tumours had grown and new tumours – with that came a shocking dose of reality about what this means for my family.”

To donate to this cause you can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrea-rennie.

Alternatively, you can scan the QR code.