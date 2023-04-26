Community Rescue Service cadets praised over river walk incident

THE proactive and kind-hearted nature of young people in Strabane was praised this week after it emerged that two local cadets from the Community Rescue Service (CRS) were instrumental in assisting a local resident in distress.

The incident happened at the River Walk in Lower Main Street when two local cadets on a bike ride encountered a lady on the walk. Without hesitation, the cadets evaluated the situation before retreating and observing from a safe distance while the emergency services were contacted and arrived on the scene.

The person in distress was then removed by the emergency services, and taken to a place of safety.

This comes on the back of a similar incident in the town from last month, when cadets encountered a person in trouble at night, and, again, contacted the necessary services to ensure the person was well attended.

Sean McCarry, Regional Commander of the CRS, was praising of the cadets and their actions, saying, “This incident only further serves in proving that our cadets, especially in the Strabane area, are second to none; you couldn’t ask for better to be honest. For a lot of young people today, there can be a sense of apathy when it comes to helping people in the local community, they can get a very bad name, but I don’t see that here.

“We take our cadets from aged 14, and provide them with the necessary training to ensure they are responsible and give them a really good start in life.

“The young people we have encountered in Strabane are very positive and proactive in their approach to making Strabane a great place to live and we would openly encourage more youngsters to become involved in CRS, joining a great team in Strabane who really care about the community. The young people of Strabane do marvellous things which, unfortunately, sometimes go unnoticed. ”