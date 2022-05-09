Concerns raised over latest pollution of Camowen River

CONCERNS have been raised over the response time and investigation of yet another significant pollution of a Tyrone river.

Anglers who fish Upper Camowen river recently found evidence of suspected industrial spillage floating on the surface.

It comes after a serious kill on another tributary of the Camowen in January, while last month in south Tyrone, around 18 miles of the Ballinderry River were wiped out by slurry.

Mark Tierney, who belongs to the Camowen Community Anglers Association said spillages have been happening with “alarming frequency”.

Both the Loughs Agency and Environment Agency were called to the scene to investigate the incident, however, Mr Tierney claims that both took so long to come that much of the evidence of the spill had dissipated.

Mr Tierney said those responsible are seldom prosecuted, and that, in recent years, neither organisation has made sufficient use of their powers to deter these spills occurring.

Responding to these claims, a spokesperson from the Loughs Agency told the Tyrone Herald said they had carried out an investigation.

“On the afternoon of Friday, April 29, Loughs Agency was alerted to the potential presence of a pollutant in the Upper Camowen River, allegedly stemming from a commercial premises.

“Following an initial investigation carried out by another agency and corroborated by Loughs Agency, it was concluded that some discharge had previously seeped into the river, but at that stage had already ceased.

“Loughs Agency subsequently further investigated the area on the Friday and the following morning.

“Despite detecting suspended solids embedded downstream, our fishery officers confirmed that no evidence of fish mortalities was found.”

However, Mr Tierney believes the pollution will still impact on the health of the river.

“As a member of the angling club and as someone who is interested in the health of the river, I walked the banks, studied the water, and I was deeply concerned by what I found.

“At the time of the spillage, two circumstances converged to exacerbate the potential for serious damage to fish life; one, the water was low because there had been significant drought, and, two, at this time of year the river is full of vulnerable salmon and trout fry.”

Mr Tierney continued, “I have seen very little evidence of fish life on recent walks.”

The Loughs Agency said it has remained vigilant since the incident and has visited the area on multiple occasions last week with an investigation into the incident continuing.

They added, “If you suspect pollution within the Foyle and Carlingford catchments, please use our Waterwatch app at www.loughs-agency.org/contact-us/ or telephone 028 71 342100.”

In January, pollution wiped out hundreds of fish along a two-mile stretch of the Glusha Burn, a tributary of the Camowen River near Sixmilecross.

Just a few weeks later, the the Ballinderry River suffered catastrophic losses, when a staggering 400,000-gallons of slurry entered the small Claggan River tributary, with the pollution killing thousands of fish and flowing all the way to Lough Neagh.