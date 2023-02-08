Convicted killer resigns from Orange Order

A convicted killer who was appointed a top role in the Orange Order has resigned following pressure from the public.

Stephen Fulton, who served five years in prison for the murder of his wife, was recently appointed the role of Worshipful District Master of Cookstown District LOL No. 3.

At first, the Orange Order made no comment but reports state that an anonymous source within the institution described the situation as a “PR disaster,” further stating, “It’s bad enough having a convicted wife killer as a member, but to make him a worshipful grand master is really offensive.”

Following Fulton’s resignation, Cookstown District LOL No. 3 issued a statement apologising for any distress or upset caused, stating,

“The Officers of Cookstown District LOL No. 3 can confirm that they have accepted the resignation of the Worshipful District Master Stephen Fulton.

“The District and former District Master would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any distress or upset caused by his installation to this post.

“Cookstown District LOL No. 3 now considers this matter to be closed and will not be making any further comment in relation to it.

“It is anticipated that a new District Master will be elected in the coming weeks.”

Fulton was jailed for shooting his wife Corien in the head at their home in Old Rectory Heights, Cookstown in June 1999, because he feared she would leave him.

A former part-time staff sergeant in the Royal Irish Rangers, Fulton had been at an RIR summer training camp in England when his wife called to inform him that she was leaving him for another man.

Following this, Fulton returned home and used an army-issue handgun to shoot Corien in the head while she sat in their bedroom.

Having been released from prison in 2005, Fulton spent 12 months on probation – deemed “necessary to protect the public from him, given the explosive nature of his crime.”