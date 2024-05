THE founder of a Cookstown community centre has strongly condemned racist graffiti that was daubed on the walls of the building as ‘despicable’.

Carol Doey, from The Hub BT80 on Burn Road, was speaking out after vandals sprayed swastikas and racial slurs over the weekend, obscuring positive messages that had been painted on the walls over a decade ago to mark the opening of the centre.

The graffiti appeared in several areas of Cookstown, including James Street and Loy Street. Police are appealing for more information following the criminal damage which has been described as a ‘racially-motivated hate crime’.

Mrs Doey said, “I can’t describe how I felt when I saw the ‘N’ word on our building, it was just despicable.

“Here, at the Hub, we pride ourselves on inclusion, nobody is turned away, no matter their class, colour or sexual orientation, and it will always be that way.

“I feel that those responsible for this are simply discontent and have nothing better to do with their time.

“It just makes me sad, really, and my biggest worry is that people may have seen it and felt like we were in anyway tolerable of it.”

Mid Ulster MP, Francie Molloy, has also condemned what he describes as ‘disgusting, racist vandalism’.

Mr Molloy said, “The display of swastikas and graffiti that was derogatory and racist has no place in our community.

“Cookstown is a vibrant and welcoming town and these actions don’t reflect the positive community relations that exist.

“Those who have engaged in this disgraceful behaviour would be better keeping their racist tendencies to themselves instead of vandalising property and raising tensions.

“The local community have rightfully condemned this disgusting behaviour as do I and hopefully the perpetrator will be found.”

After the incident, a spokesperson for the PSNI said, “I want to assure the public that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. There is no place in our society for such behaviour.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1255 of 27/05/24.”