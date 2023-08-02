Cookstown development could create 85 jobs

An esitmated 85 jobs could be created if a new fuel forecourt with landscaped public plaza is given the green light for Cookstown.

Planning approval is being sought for the application at the junction of Church Street and Fountain Road.

It is being proposed by the applicant, TJ Hamilton, and is close to the town centre.

Advertisement

The proposal is slightly different to one on the site which received approval in 2017.

The main changes will be a smaller neighbourhood supermarket, and three retail units, two of which will provide the same retail floor area as the original plans.

By reducing the size of the overall project, the applicants believe that this potentially creates a ‘more sustainable economic model’ in terms of retail diversity. It will also enable the retail units to be relocated within the site.

A retail statement prepared in conjunction with the application envisages that, should planning approval be granted, then the supermarket would have a turnover of £5.94 million.

It is proposed that the site will have hot food and deli counters, a seating area, a large store, toilets and offices.

The service yard for the supermarket will be located to the site of the building and a public realm is proposed for the front of the shop.

The developers point out that two supermarkets have closed in the area in recent years, and that their proposal is a ‘suitable retail location.’