Cookstown man accused of mothers murder returned for trial

The case of a son accused of murdering his seventy-seven-year-old mother after the strain of caring for her became too much, has been returned for trial.

Barry Noone (46) from Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown was arrested at the scene after friends alerted police to concerns for his and his mother’s welfare on 19 June 2022.

Officers discovered Margaret Una Noone deceased in her bedroom while her son was in another room, having taken an overdose.

Advertisement

A letter penned by Noone, explained he had returned home to care for his mother, but he couldn’t go on any longer and didn’t want her struggling alone.

While in custody, he gave generally ‘no comment’ replies to questions, but did say, “I accept my actions leading to my mother’s death.”

When first charged Noone was remanded in custody under strict orders to be urgently psychiatrically assessed.

During this time his lawyers mounted a compassionate bail application to attend his mother’s funeral but this was refused after police said this could only be facilitated if he was escorted by prison staff which wasn’t possible.

It was acknowledged Noone has strong family support but, “We don’t believe they could adequately protect him. He has attempted suicide and remains very mentally unwell.”

A second bail application would later be successful at Dungannon Magistrates Court however this was overturned on appeal and Noone has remained in custody ever since.

He appeared at the most recent sitting by video-link where a prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Advertisement

Noone did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Ranaghan remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court in September.

When first charged it was disclosed East Midlands police contacted the PSNI after Noone’s friend claimed he may have harmed his mother and taken an overdose.

A second report then came in stating Noone had killed his mother.

On arrival at the house, police found the blinds closed and on entering the unlocked front door observed a notepad on a table bearing the message, “Please don’t go in. Call the police. I’m so sorry. Barry.”

Officers located Noone first who was incoherent having taken around 30 tablets and had, “Not expected to wake up.”

In another room, officers discovered his elderly mother lying on her bed with her Rosary beads carefully placed in her hands.

Noone told officers, “I murdered her.”

A post-mortem revealed death was by neck compression.

The contents of the letter written by Noone, set out how caring for his mother had been, “Traumatic … he was unable to take any more…. But felt he couldn’t leave her to struggle by herself. Her troubles had become his troubles and he could no longer carry this cross alone.”

The letter described how Noone caught Covid prior to his mother’s death to which she reacted very badly as she was terrified of the illness. He was confined to his room while unwell and this led to more stress in the house.

His letter stated: “I don’t have a future. I’ve been broken from I was young. I can’t go on.”